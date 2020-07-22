Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Smart Device Integration Generic Sun/Moonroof SILK BLUE METALLIC Requires Subscription TITAN BLACK LEATHERETTE SEATING SURFACES DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE -inc: Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking Adaptive Cruise Control stop and go Light Assist (Automatic High Beam Control) Blind Spot Detection w/Rear Traffic Alert Include lane assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.