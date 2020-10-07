Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Apple CarPlay Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag voice control Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Turbocharged Engine and Rear Cross Traffic Alert MirrorLink) All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot 8 Spd Automatic Transmission 4 Cyl Engine Premium Synthetic Interior Gasoline Fuel System proximity sensor Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Rama Diamond Alloy (Dual-Tone) Radio: Composition Media w/8.0" Touchscreen -inc: App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto 2 USB audio input and SiriusXM sat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.