2019 Volkswagen Jetta

43,151 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Highline | Accident Free | Blindspot Detection | Rearcross Traffic | Sunroof |

Location

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Sale Price

43,151KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6026583
  • Stock #: F3MB8T
  • VIN: 3VWE57BU2KM210502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3MB8T
  • Mileage 43,151 KM

Vehicle Description

Well Equipped And The Ideal Price Point. Do Not Miss This Car! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
Accident Free
Dual Climate Control
Android Auto
Apple Carplay
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection

Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay- No Hidden Fees Or Charges!
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
WWW.BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Apple CarPlay
Sunroof
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
voice control
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Turbocharged Engine
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
MirrorLink)
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
4 Cyl Engine
Premium Synthetic Interior
Gasoline Fuel System
proximity sensor
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Rama Diamond Alloy (Dual-Tone)
Radio: Composition Media w/8.0" Touchscreen -inc: App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto
2 USB audio input and SiriusXM sat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

