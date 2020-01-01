Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Apple CarPlay Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Rama Painted Alloy MirrorLink) 4 speakers and 1 USB audio input All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input 8 Spd Automatic Transmission Radio: 6.5" Touchscreen -inc: App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto

