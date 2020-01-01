Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

37,375 KM

Details Description Features

$17,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,899

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 6296355
  2. 6296355
  3. 6296355
  4. 6296355
  5. 6296355
  6. 6296355
  7. 6296355
  8. 6296355
  9. 6296355
  10. 6296355
  11. 6296355
  12. 6296355
  13. 6296355
  14. 6296355
  15. 6296355
  16. 6296355
  17. 6296355
  18. 6296355
  19. 6296355
  20. 6296355
  21. 6296355
  22. 6296355
  23. 6296355
  24. 6296355
  25. 6296355
  26. 6296355
  27. 6296355
Contact Seller
Sale

$17,899

+ taxes & licensing

37,375KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6296355
  • Stock #: F3PR1P
  • VIN: 3VWC57BU4KM162816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Solid Black
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Stock # F3PR1P
  • Mileage 37,375 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Apple CarPlay
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Rama Painted Alloy
MirrorLink)
4 speakers and 1 USB audio input
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
Radio: 6.5" Touchscreen -inc: App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2017 Honda Civic Sport
 77,526 KM
$19,977 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Matrix XR
 172,173 KM
$5,997 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 25,827 KM
$16,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory