485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
Looking for a fuel efficient, easy to park hatchback with lots of features and a really low payment? Check out this low KM 2019 VW Jetta in the popular Comfortline trim. Lots of factory warranty remaining plus great features such as: heated seats, back-up camera, Bluetooth and alloy rims. Drive it home for as low as $139 bi-weekly + tax w/$0 down over 84 months!
