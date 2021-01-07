Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

32,003 KM

$18,800

+ tax & licensing
Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Comfortline w/Heated Seats & Back-Up Camera

Location

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

32,003KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6611147
  • Stock #: 253480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,003 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a fuel efficient, easy to park hatchback with lots of features and a really low payment? Check out this low KM 2019 VW Jetta in the popular Comfortline trim. Lots of factory warranty remaining plus great features such as: heated seats, back-up camera, Bluetooth and alloy rims. Drive it home for as low as $139 bi-weekly + tax w/$0 down over 84 months!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Smart Device Integration
PLATINUM GRAY METALLIC
TITAN BLACK ECO CLOTH SEATING SURFACES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

