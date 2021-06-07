Sale $19,738 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 7 4 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7311338

7311338 Stock #: F43HEB

F43HEB VIN: 3VWN57BU0KM016373

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pure White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F43HEB

Mileage 21,741 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Apple CarPlay Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Manual Transmission Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity Air Bag-Passenger Sensor 6 Spd Manual Transmission Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Rama Painted Alloy MirrorLink) 4 speakers and 1 USB audio input All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Radio: 6.5" Touchscreen -inc: App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

