2019 Volkswagen Jetta

21,741 KM

Details Description Features

$19,738

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Comfortline Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Rear View Camera

Location

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Sale

21,741KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7311338
  • Stock #: F43HEB
  • VIN: 3VWN57BU0KM016373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,741 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline 1.4 TSI 1.4L TSI 6-Speed Manual FWD White

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner

Odometer is 16636 kilometers below market average!

Black Cloth, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink), Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Comfort Seats, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: 6.5" Touchscreen, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report


Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!

In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Apple CarPlay
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Manual Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
6 Spd Manual Transmission
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Rama Painted Alloy
MirrorLink)
4 speakers and 1 USB audio input
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Radio: 6.5" Touchscreen -inc: App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

