Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

46,099 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline Manual

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline Manual

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

  1. 9445581
  2. 9445581
  3. 9445581
  4. 9445581
  5. 9445581
  6. 9445581
  7. 9445581
  8. 9445581
  9. 9445581
  10. 9445581
  11. 9445581
  12. 9445581
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

46,099KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9445581
  • Stock #: 22W1E352B
  • VIN: 3VWN57BU0KM016373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 46,099 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

Local Trade |, Accident free, Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink), Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Eco Cloth Seating Surfaces, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Comfort Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 6.5 Touchscreen, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.

White 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline 1.4 TSI FWD 1.4L TSI 6-Speed Manual


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 46,099 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 168,653 KM
$31,888 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Journey F...
 108,596 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-284-XXXX

(click to show)

204-284-7650

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory