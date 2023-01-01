$23,995+ tax & licensing
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline Manual
Location
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
46,099KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9445581
- Stock #: 22W1E352B
- VIN: 3VWN57BU0KM016373
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 46,099 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade |, Accident free, Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink), Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Eco Cloth Seating Surfaces, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Comfort Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 6.5 Touchscreen, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.
White 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline 1.4 TSI FWD 1.4L TSI 6-Speed Manual
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9