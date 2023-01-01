Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

109,970 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline AUTO

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

  1. 1677188434
  2. 1677188432
  3. 1677188430
  4. 1677188434
  5. 1677188428
  6. 1677188434
  7. 1677188434
  8. 1677188430
  9. 1677188432
  10. 1677188435
  11. 1677188433
  12. 1677188435
  13. 1677188433
  14. 1677188430
  15. 1677188424
  16. 1677188434
  17. 1677188433
  18. 1677188435
  19. 1677188432
  20. 1677188431
  21. 1677188433
  22. 1677188432
  23. 1677188428
  24. 1677188431
  25. 1677188421
  26. 1677188433
  27. 1677188425
  28. 1677188431
  29. 1677188427
  30. 1677188427
  31. 1677188427
  32. 1677188425
  33. 1677188426
  34. 1677188411
  35. 1677188423
  36. 1677188435
  37. 1677188434
  38. 1677188435
  39. 1677188429
  40. 1677188414
  41. 1677188425
  42. 1677188410
  43. 1677188406
  44. 1677188417
  45. 1677188416
  46. 1677188435
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
109,970KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9647092
  • Stock #: 1290
  • VIN: 3vwc57bu2km265927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,970 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 109,970 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Silve...
 260,617 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Accent SE
 96,797 KM
$19,399 + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
Quick Links
Directions Inventory