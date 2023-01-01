$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 9 , 9 7 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9647092

9647092 Stock #: 1290

1290 VIN: 3vwc57bu2km265927

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 109,970 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio DVD / Entertainment Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.