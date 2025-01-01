$21,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$21,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black[Deep Black Pearl]
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25011
- Mileage 142,065 KM
Vehicle Description
Hey friend! Welcome to Ride Times Start the Year Smart event! This January, were helping you kick off 2025 with financially savvy decisions and unbeatable value. At Ride Time, we know that smart choices start with great deals, and weve designed this event to set you up for a year of success! Discover Your Perfect Ride: Explore our collection of 80-120 high-quality vehicles, each carefully selected to suit all styles and budgets. With most options priced under $30,000, youll find the perfect match to start the year right. Unbeatable January Offers: Weve made 2025 the Year of Value by offering deals that give you maximum bang for your buck. Upgrade your ride or snag your first car with savings that make sense for your budget. Smart Financing Options: Take advantage of $0 down, instant approvals, and No Payments for 90 Days OAC. Its all about making your car-buying journey as stress-free and affordable as possible. Quality You Can Count On: Every vehicle in our inventory goes through a thorough safety inspection that exceeds provincial standards and comes with a detailed CarFax report. Plus, with our Oil 4 Life Program, youll keep your car running like a dream long into the new year. Connect Your Way: Ready to make the smartest move for 2025? - Text us at 204-813-6507 - Shop online at fast.ridetime.ca - Visit us in person or chat with us on Facebook Messenger m.me/ridetime. Focus on What Matters: The Start the Year Smart event is all about setting you up with a reliable, affordable, and road-ready vehicle at a price that makes sense. Start your 2025 the smart wayjoin us for the Start the Year Smart event and drive into the new year with confidence and savings! DLR 4080 Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, AWD, Automatic, 17" Alloy Wheels, Save on Fuel!,Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Radio: 6.5" Touchscreen, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 17" Montana Alloy. 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L TSI Deep Black Pearl Why Buy From Ride Time? At Ride Time, we pride ourselves on offering the best value and service to our customers. Here are just a few of the reasons why you should buy from us: SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION: Our certified technicians inspect every inch of our used vehicles to ensure they meet Manitoba safety requirements and are "Ride Time Certified." We also ensure that our vehicles meet the safety standards of any province you may be from before shipping. USED CARS IN THE BEST CONDITION: We employ the top talent in our detailing department to make sure every used car we sell looks and feels brand new. GUARANTEED BEST PRICES: We were one of the first used car dealers in Canada to use third-party software to price our inventory, ensuring that our prices are always below market value. . FAIR TRADE-INS: We use industry-standard metrics and benchmarks to fairly price your trade-in, and we'll even buy it from you outright if you decide not to purchase from us. NON-COMMISSIONED SALES STAFF: Our sales team is focused on meeting your needs, not our bottom line, so you can trust that you'll get honest and fair service every step of the way. EXTRA BONUSES: When you purchase from us, you'll be enrolled in our "Oil 4 Life" Program*, which covers the cost of oil changes for the lifetime of your vehicle. You'll also be eligible to earn $300 for every successful referral. And if you're coming from out of town, we offer free airport pick-up and can ship your vehicle anywhere in the world. Don't miss out on all these great benefits contact us today to schedule a test drive or apply for financing through our website. Connect with us on Facebook Messenger for 24/7 assistance or text us anytime at 204-400-1965. We look forward to helping you find your dream car. *for regular cars and trucks, diesel is extra.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ride Time
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Ride Time
Ride Time
Call Dealer
204-272-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-272-6161