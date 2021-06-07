Menu
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

9,000 KM

Details Description

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

Highline 4Motion - Pano Roof, Navigation, Htd Lthr !!

Highline 4Motion - Pano Roof, Navigation, Htd Lthr !!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

9,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7325441
  • Stock #: SCV5976
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX0KM180212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 9,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** ABSOLUTELY AS NEW! *** HIGHLINE 4MOTION AWD W/ PANORAMIC SUNROOF & NAVIGATION!! *** VOLKSWAGEN WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!




Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

