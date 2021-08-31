2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

$24,747 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 6 3 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7774089

7774089 Stock #: 24926e

24926e VIN: 3VV0B7AXXKM011507

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 24926e

Mileage 58,631 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Cruise Control Exterior Rear Window Wiper Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.