2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

58,631 KM

$24,747

+ tax & licensing
$24,747

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline* Remote Starter/Bluetooth/AWD

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline* Remote Starter/Bluetooth/AWD

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$24,747

+ taxes & licensing

58,631KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7774089
  • Stock #: 24926e
  • VIN: 3VV0B7AXXKM011507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24926e
  • Mileage 58,631 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, REMOTE STARTER ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** Enjoy ''SPACE & COMFORT'' in this 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline. Well equipped with features such as ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, air conditioning, power windows, power locks and more! See us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Rear Window Wiper
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

