2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

47,131 KM

Details Description Features

$25,992

+ tax & licensing
$25,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline AWD, Apple CarPlay, Heated seats, Back up camera

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline AWD, Apple CarPlay, Heated seats, Back up camera

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$25,992

+ taxes & licensing

47,131KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7779837
  Stock #: F48WM7
  VIN: 3VV0B7AX2KM117921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F48WM7
  • Mileage 47,131 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Automatic Transmission
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Apple CarPlay
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MirrorLink)
Audio Aux Input
Gasoline Fuel System
Radio: 6.5" Touchscreen -inc: App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto
6 speakers and 1 USB input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

