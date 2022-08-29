Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volvo S60

44,769 KM

Details Description Features

$40,444

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$40,444

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Contact Seller
2019 Volvo S60

2019 Volvo S60

Momentum Local | No Accidents

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volvo S60

Momentum Local | No Accidents

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

Contact Seller

$40,444

+ taxes & licensing

44,769KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9024568
  • Stock #: F4R2VJ
  • VIN: 7JRA22TK5KG017444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,769 KM

Vehicle Description

Birchwood Executive Driven!
Momentum Plus Package
- Sensus Navigation w/ Road Sign Information
- Keyless Entry w/ Handsfree Tail Gate Opening
- Headlight Washers
- Drive Mode Select
- LED Bending Headlights w/ Thor's Hammer DRL
- 12.3 Driver Display (Digital Instrument Cluster)
- Interior High-Level Illumination
- 4-Zone Electronic Climate Control
- Front Fog Lights

Vision Package
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert
- Park Assist Pilot w/ Front & Rear Park Assist
- 360° Surround View Camera
-Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors

Climate w/o HWA
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Rear Seats

-19" 10-Spoke Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
TOURING SUSPENSION
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
60 L Fuel Tank
3.33 Axle Ratio
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Security System
Immobilizer
tilt steering
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Smart Device Integration
Sensus Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Comfort Bucket Seats -inc: power adjustable driver's seat w/memory, power adjustable passenger seat and 2 way lumbar support
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Memory Seats
Bluetooth
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg

2020 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 43,952 KM
$40,444 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz M...
 103,336 KM
$29,899 + tax & lic
2015 Lexus RX 350 Sp...
 185,631 KM
$27,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-0756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory