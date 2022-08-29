$40,444+ tax & licensing
2019 Volvo S60
Momentum Local | No Accidents
Location
Volvo Cars Winnipeg
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
$40,444
- Listing ID: 9024568
- Stock #: F4R2VJ
- VIN: 7JRA22TK5KG017444
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 44,769 KM
Vehicle Description
Birchwood Executive Driven!
Momentum Plus Package
- Sensus Navigation w/ Road Sign Information
- Keyless Entry w/ Handsfree Tail Gate Opening
- Headlight Washers
- Drive Mode Select
- LED Bending Headlights w/ Thor's Hammer DRL
- 12.3 Driver Display (Digital Instrument Cluster)
- Interior High-Level Illumination
- 4-Zone Electronic Climate Control
- Front Fog Lights
Vision Package
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert
- Park Assist Pilot w/ Front & Rear Park Assist
- 360° Surround View Camera
-Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
Climate w/o HWA
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Rear Seats
-19" 10-Spoke Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Dealer permit #5564
Vehicle Features
