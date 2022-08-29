2019 Volvo S60

$40,444 + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 7 6 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9024568

9024568 Stock #: F4R2VJ

F4R2VJ VIN: 7JRA22TK5KG017444

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 44,769 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive TOURING SUSPENSION Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Battery w/Run Down Protection 60 L Fuel Tank 3.33 Axle Ratio Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Panoramic Sunroof Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Interior Security System Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Tracker System 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Smart Device Integration Sensus Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Foldable Rear Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Comfort Bucket Seats -inc: power adjustable driver's seat w/memory, power adjustable passenger seat and 2 way lumbar support Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Rear Parking Sensors Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams CITY SAFETY Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Rear Child Safety Locks Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Memory Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.