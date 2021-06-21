Menu
2019 Volvo S90

35,420 KM

Details Description Features

$56,887

+ tax & licensing
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Inscription T8 Plug In Hybrid!

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

35,420KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7446413
  Stock #: F44KY5
  VIN: LVYBR0AL8KP111163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,420 KM

Vehicle Description

Luxury meets ultimate fuel savings with this beautiful S90 T8 Hybrid!
- 4 Zone Climate Control
- Clean Zone
- Panoramic Sunroon
- Garage Door Opener
- 12.3" Driver Display
- Nappa Leather Upholstery
- Comfort Seats
- Ventillated Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Pilot Assist W/ Adaptive Cruise Control
- Lane Keep Assist
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
All Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

