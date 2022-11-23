2019 Volvo V60

$46,998 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 1 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9380386

9380386 Stock #: F4VPCN

F4VPCN VIN: YV1A22SK0K2030903

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal White Pearl Metallic

Interior Colour AMBER

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 23,195 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive TOURING SUSPENSION Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Battery w/Run Down Protection 60 L Fuel Tank 3.33 Axle Ratio Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 2.0L I4 Direct-Injected Turbo/Supercharged -inc: start/stop (PIO) Exterior Fog Lights Panoramic Sunroof Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Audio Media Storage Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power front seats w/driver memory and 2 way lumbar Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Foldable Rear Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Rear Parking Sensors Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams CITY SAFETY Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Rear Child Safety Locks Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Memory Seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.