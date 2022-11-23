$46,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-0756
2019 Volvo V60
Momentum Plus | Vision | Climate
Location
Volvo Cars Winnipeg
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-452-0756
$46,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9380386
- Stock #: F4VPCN
- VIN: YV1A22SK0K2030903
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Pearl Metallic
- Interior Colour AMBER
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 23,195 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Lease Return
Vision Package
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- 360° Surround View Camera
- Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert
- Park Assist Pilot w/ Front & Rear Park Assist
- Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
Momentum Plus Package
- Drive Mode Select
- Sensus Navigation w/ Road Sign Information
- Front Fog Lights
- Keyless Entry w/ Handsfree Tail Gate Opening
- 4-Zone Electronic Climate Control
- LED Bending Headlights w/ Thor's Hammer DRL
- Interior High-Level Illumination
- Headlight Washers
- 12.3 Driver Display (Digital Instrument Cluster)
Climate Package
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Aquablades
Convenience Package
- Pilot Assist - Driver Assistance System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror)
- Harman Kardon Sound System
- 19" 5-V Spoke Tinted Silver Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel
- Protection Package
- Bumper Cover
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Dealer permit #5564
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.