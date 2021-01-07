2019 Volvo XC40

Vehicle Features

Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Convenience Rain sensor wipers Temporary spare tire Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Cargo shade

Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Variable Speed Lane Keeping Aid/Run-Off Road Mitigation Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Aid/Run-Off Road Mitigation Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.