2019 Volvo XC40

44,581 KM

Details Description Features

$39,991

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Volvo

204-452-0756

Momentum Our Only One

Location

Winnipeg Volvo

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

Sale

44,581KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6601595
  • Stock #: F3RMMD
  • VIN: YV4162UKXK2061225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,581 KM

Vehicle Description

Bonus: Volvo On Call Subscription Active until July 31, 2022! Local trade and we are very excited because we rarely see a pre owned XC40.
Heated front seats-Remote Start-Rear Park Assist Camera, Apple Car Play/Android Auto and so much more!
Could be the sharpest looking compact SUV in the market.

At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rain sensor wipers
Temporary spare tire
Tire Pressure Monitor
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Variable Speed
Lane Keeping Aid/Run-Off Road Mitigation Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Aid/Run-Off Road Mitigation Lane Keeping Assist

