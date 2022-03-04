2019 Volvo XC40 Momentum Plus and Climate Package

2019 Volvo XC40 Momentum Plus and Climate Package

$44,994 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 3 6 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8531345

8531345 Stock #: F4H2GN

F4H2GN VIN: YV4162UK8K2070571

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Osmium Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4H2GN

Mileage 53,368 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature GVWR: TBA Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust 54 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 3.33 Axle Ratio Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 2.0L Direct-Injected Turbocharged (PIO) Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets 8-Way Driver Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Memory Settings Include 8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Safety Driver Knee Airbag Side impact beams CITY SAFETY Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Media / Nav / Comm 8 speakers Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Streaming Audio 330w Regular Amplifier Seating Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver Additional Features Mirrors-Memory Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seat(s)-Heated Front Seat-Power Driver Seats-Front Bucket Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Seat-Memory

