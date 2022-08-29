2019 Volvo XC40

$44,994 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 5 4 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9187321

9187321 Stock #: F4T532

F4T532 VIN: YV4162UM7K2138084

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4T532

Mileage 46,541 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature GVWR: TBA 54 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 3.33 Axle Ratio Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Black grille CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Memory Settings Include 10-Way Driver Seat 10-Way Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Heated R-Design Front Comfort Seats -inc: power driver seat w/memory, power passenger seat, 4 way lumbar and cushion extension Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Safety Driver Knee Airbag Side impact beams CITY SAFETY Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Media / Nav / Comm 8 speakers Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Streaming Audio 330w Regular Amplifier Seating Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger Additional Features Mirrors-Memory Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seat(s)-Heated Front Seat-Power Driver Seat-Power Passenger Seats-Front Bucket Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Seat-Memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.