2019 Volvo XC40

46,541 KM

Details Description Features

$44,994

+ tax & licensing
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

R-Design HK Sound | Polestar

R-Design HK Sound | Polestar

Location

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

$44,994

+ taxes & licensing

46,541KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9187321
  • VIN: YV4162UM7K2138084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,541 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Lease Return with new brakes all around!
- Harman Kardon Sound System
- Mud Flaps
- Polestar
- Protection Package
- 20" 5 Double Spoke Matte Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel
- Navigation
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
GVWR: TBA
54 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.33 Axle Ratio
Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Memory Settings Include
10-Way Driver Seat
10-Way Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated R-Design Front Comfort Seats -inc: power driver seat w/memory, power passenger seat, 4 way lumbar and cushion extension
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Driver Knee Airbag
Side impact beams
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
8 speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio
330w Regular Amplifier
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger
Mirrors-Memory
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Front Bucket
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Seat-Memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

