$39,994+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-0756
2019 Volvo XC40
Momentum Plus | Vision
Location
Volvo Cars Winnipeg
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-452-0756
$39,994
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9367483
- Stock #: F4UP3C
- VIN: YV4162UK5K2061150
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ice White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 64,931 KM
Vehicle Description
Momentum Plus Package
- Front Fog Lights
- Passenger Power Seat
- Keyless Drive
- Electronic Climate Control
- Charcoal Leather Comfort Seat w/ Charcoal Interior
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Interior High-Level Illumination
- Navigation System
Vision Package
- Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert
- Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
- Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- 360° Surround View Camera
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Dealer permit #5564
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.