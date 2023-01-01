$29,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Volvo XC40
Momentum Plus | Climate | HK
Location
Volvo Cars Winnipeg
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-452-0756
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9473202
- Stock #: F4W9V3
- VIN: YV4162UK3K2047375
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ice White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,131 KM
Vehicle Description
Not afraid of a couple highway miles? We might have the perfect small SUV for you!
Momentum Plus Package
- Passenger Power Seat
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Keyless Drive
- Blonde Leather Comfort Seat w/ Charcoal/Blonde Interior
- Front Fog Lights
- Interior High-Level Illumination
- Electronic Climate Control
Climate Package
- Heated Wiper Blades
- Heated Rear Seats
- Headlight Washers
- HEATED STEERING WHEEL
- Harman Kardon Sound System
- SIM Card
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Dealer permit #5564
Vehicle Features
