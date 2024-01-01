$34,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Volvo XC60
R-Design Premium | Climate | Bowers
Location
Volvo Cars Winnipeg
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-452-0756
$34,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F5T1RP
- Mileage 51,592 KM
Vehicle Description
Ultra loaded trade in filled with tons of luxury features for you to enjoy for years to come!
Climate Package
- Heated Wiper Blades
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
Vision Package
- 360° Surround View Camera
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
- Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert
- Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear
Convenience Package
- Pilot Assist
- Driver Assistance System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Power Rear Headrests
- Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror)
- Power Folding Rear Seats
- Protection Package
- 21" 5-Triple Spoke Matte Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel (255/40 R21)
- Rear Mud Flaps
- Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System
- Bumper Cover
- Load Bars
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.
With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!
Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.
Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!
Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer permit #5564
Vehicle Features
