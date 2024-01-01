Menu
Account
Sign In
Ultra loaded 2019 XC60 with every option! Convenience Package - Pilot Assist - Driver Assistance System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control - HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener - Power Rear Headrests - Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror) - Power Folding Rear Seats Vision Package - 360° Surround View Camera - Retractable Rear-view Mirrors - Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors - Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert - Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear Climate Package - Heated Wiper Blades - Heated Rear Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - SIM Card - 4-Corner Air Suspension w/ Four-C Active Chassis - 21 5-Triple Spoke Matte Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel (255/40 R21) - Graphical Heads-Up Display (HUD) - Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians. Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com! Ph: 204-452-0756 Dealer permit #5564

2019 Volvo XC60

95,623 KM

Details Description Features

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Volvo XC60

R-Design Climate | Bowers | HUD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volvo XC60

R-Design Climate | Bowers | HUD

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

Contact Seller

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
95,623KM
VIN YV4A22RM9K1189189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5TC4N
  • Mileage 95,623 KM

Vehicle Description

Ultra loaded 2019 XC60 with every option!
Convenience Package
- Pilot Assist - Driver Assistance System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Power Rear Headrests
- Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror)
- Power Folding Rear Seats

Vision Package
- 360° Surround View Camera
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
- Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert
- Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear

Climate Package
- Heated Wiper Blades
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel

- SIM Card
- 4-Corner Air Suspension w/ Four-C Active Chassis
- 21" 5-Triple Spoke Matte Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel (255/40 R21)
- Graphical Heads-Up Display (HUD)
- Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Sport tuned suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
71 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.33 Axle Ratio
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,490 kgs

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Metal-Look Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
10-Way Driver Seat
10-Way Passenger Seat
Sensus Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Heated Front R-Design Sport Seats -inc: power front seats w/driver/passenger seat memory, cushion extension and 4-way power lumbar support
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Additional Features

Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Heated Front R-Design Sport Seats -inc: power front seats w/driver/passenger seat memory
cushion extension and 4-way power lumbar support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Used 2017 Volvo XC60 Special Edition Local Vehicle | Blind Spot for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Volvo XC60 Special Edition Local Vehicle | Blind Spot 124,127 KM $25,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volvo XC90 Inscription 6 PASS | New Brakes for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Volvo XC90 Inscription 6 PASS | New Brakes 36,135 KM $51,994 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volvo XC60 R-Design Advanced | Climate for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Volvo XC60 R-Design Advanced | Climate 10,510 KM $55,899 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Volvo Cars Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-0756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Contact Seller
2019 Volvo XC60