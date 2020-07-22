Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volvo XC60

23,783 KM

Details Description Features

$52,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$52,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2019 Volvo XC60

2019 Volvo XC60

Momentum *Includes Extended Warranty*

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volvo XC60

Momentum *Includes Extended Warranty*

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

  1. 5363378
  2. 5363378
  3. 5363378
  4. 5363378
  5. 5363378
  6. 5363378
  7. 5363378
  8. 5363378
  9. 5363378
  10. 5363378
  11. 5363378
  12. 5363378
  13. 5363378
  14. 5363378
  15. 5363378
  16. 5363378
  17. 5363378
  18. 5363378
  19. 5363378
  20. 5363378
  21. 5363378
  22. 5363378
  23. 5363378
  24. 5363378
  25. 5363378
  26. 5363378
  27. 5363378
  28. 5363378
  29. 5363378
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5363378
  • Stock #: F38EVD
  • VIN: YV4A22RK4K1337425
Sale Price

$52,991

+ taxes & licensing

23,783KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Stone
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F38EVD
  • Mileage 23,783 KM

Vehicle Description

Because this is a Certified Program Unit! So the factory warranty is 6 year 160,000 km from original in service date AND low finance rates up to 72 months!
Well, this comes with the following packages: Climate-Vision-Convenience-Protection. Translated into Heated front and rear seats-Navigation-Panoramic Roof-Heated Steering Wheel-19 Inch Alloy Wheels and a whole load of safety features! Come check it out, very sharp looking!
AND WE ADDED NEW FRONT AND REAR BRAKES
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Sensus Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2009 Land Rover Rang...
 89,722 KM
$19,991 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 83,533 KM
$8,991 + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 40,640 KM
$22,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory