2019 Volvo XC60

20,659 KM

Details

$52,991

+ tax & licensing
$52,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2019 Volvo XC60

2019 Volvo XC60

Momentum Certified and Clean Car Fax

2019 Volvo XC60

Momentum Certified and Clean Car Fax

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

  Listing ID: 5386187
  Stock #: F38EWB
  VIN: LYVA22RK3KB362828
Sale Price

$52,991

+ taxes & licensing

20,659KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  Interior Colour Charcoal
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F38EWB
  • Mileage 20,659 KM

Vehicle Description

Only a real Volvo dealer can sell a Certified Volvo with low finance rates and 6 year 160,000 km factory warranty from in service date included. For free. Our Car Fax link-free.
In service date is July 1, 2019 so that means warranty runs until June 30, 2025 or 160,000 km. The low finance rates up to 72 months, over 80% of our customers buy a Volvo with the Certified benefits.
When you buy from a real Volvo dealer you also get valet service-loaner cars-rentals. We take care of you and deliver the luxury experience that comes from this store. The only store with three luxury brands under one roof so we kinda know what we are doing.
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Sunroof
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Temporary spare tire
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Sensus Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Variable Speed

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

