2019 Volvo XC60

204-452-8030
Only a real Volvo dealer can sell a Certified Volvo with low finance rates and 6 year 160,000 km factory warranty from in service date included. For free. Our Car Fax link-free.
In service date is July 1, 2019 so that means warranty runs until June 30, 2025 or 160,000 km. The low finance rates up to 72 months, over 80% of our customers buy a Volvo with the Certified benefits.
When you buy from a real Volvo dealer you also get valet service-loaner cars-rentals. We take care of you and deliver the luxury experience that comes from this store. The only store with three luxury brands under one roof so we kinda know what we are doing.
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:
3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!
NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
