2019 Volvo XC60

Vehicle Features

Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Windows Sunroof Convenience remote start Rain sensor wipers Temporary spare tire Seating Memory Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat Sensus Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Variable Speed

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.