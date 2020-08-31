Menu
2019 Volvo XC60

19,720 KM

Details Description Features

$52,991

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Momentum Includes Certified Program!

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

19,720KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5760948
  Stock #: F3A5UM
  VIN: LYVA22RK1KB349351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 19,720 KM

Vehicle Description

XC60 T6 Momentum with the Certified Program. Meaning the warranty is 6 year 160,000 km from original in service date of July 1, 2019!
Low finance rates up to 72 months! Awesome features of course.
Clean Car Fax-check our free link. Only a real Volvo dealer can off the Certified Program. Features include heated steering wheel, heated front and rear seats, satellite radio, power tailgate, 20 inch alloy wheels, panoramic roof and a whole bunch of safety and style that put Volvo in front of the crowded SUV market.
The only one we have in Ice White, please call for details. The pre owned market is moving quickly these days.
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Sunroof
remote start
Rain sensor wipers
Temporary spare tire
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Sensus Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Variable Speed

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

