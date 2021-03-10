2019 Volvo XC60

+ taxes & licensing
This beautiful Ice White on Blond XC60 comes with a 12.3' display, 360 Camera and Navigation! Don't miss out!!
Momentum Plus
- Drive Mode Select
-12.3" Driver Display
-Full-LED Active High Beam Headlights w/ Active Bending Lights
-Headlight Washers
-Keyless Drive w/ Handsfree Tail Gate Opening
-Interior High-Level Illumination
-Navigation System
Vision Package
-360° Surround View Camera
-Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear
-Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert
-Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
-Retractable Rear-view Mirror
