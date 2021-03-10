Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volvo XC60

38,839 KM

Details Description Features

$47,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$47,899

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Volvo

204-452-0756

Contact Seller
2019 Volvo XC60

2019 Volvo XC60

Momentum T5 Plus and Vision Pack!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volvo XC60

Momentum T5 Plus and Vision Pack!

Location

Winnipeg Volvo

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

  1. 6701693
  2. 6701693
  3. 6701693
  4. 6701693
  5. 6701693
  6. 6701693
  7. 6701693
  8. 6701693
  9. 6701693
  10. 6701693
  11. 6701693
  12. 6701693
  13. 6701693
  14. 6701693
  15. 6701693
  16. 6701693
  17. 6701693
  18. 6701693
  19. 6701693
  20. 6701693
  21. 6701693
  22. 6701693
  23. 6701693
  24. 6701693
  25. 6701693
Contact Seller

$47,899

+ taxes & licensing

38,839KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6701693
  • Stock #: F3UJA3
  • VIN: YV4102RK2K1198174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Blond/Charcoal
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3UJA3
  • Mileage 38,839 KM

Vehicle Description

This beautiful Ice White on Blond XC60 comes with a 12.3' display, 360 Camera and Navigation! Don't miss out!!
Momentum Plus
- Drive Mode Select
-12.3" Driver Display
-Full-LED Active High Beam Headlights w/ Active Bending Lights
-Headlight Washers
-Keyless Drive w/ Handsfree Tail Gate Opening
-Interior High-Level Illumination
-Navigation System

Vision Package
-360° Surround View Camera
-Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear
-Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert
-Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
-Retractable Rear-view Mirror

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Sensus Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Volvo

2018 Lexus RX Base U...
 17,423 KM
$46,799 + tax & lic
2018 Volvo XC60 Insc...
 61,200 KM
$44,994 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Wrangler U...
 33,538 KM
$48,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Volvo

Winnipeg Volvo

Winnipeg Volvo

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-0756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory