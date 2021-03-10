2019 Volvo XC60

$47,899 + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 8 3 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6701693

6701693 Stock #: F3UJA3

F3UJA3 VIN: YV4102RK2K1198174

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL

Interior Colour Blond/Charcoal

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F3UJA3

Mileage 38,839 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Exterior Spoiler tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Temporary spare tire Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Memory Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat Sensus Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.