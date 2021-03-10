Menu
2019 Volvo XC60

48,209 KM

Details Description Features

$47,899

+ tax & licensing
$47,899

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Volvo

204-452-0756

2019 Volvo XC60

2019 Volvo XC60

Momentum T6

2019 Volvo XC60

Momentum T6

Location

Winnipeg Volvo

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$47,899

+ taxes & licensing

48,209KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6786080
  • Stock #: F3UP3D
  • VIN: YV4A22RK1K1189721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour AMBER
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3UP3D
  • Mileage 48,209 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather! AWD!
Vision Package
- 360° Surround View Camera
- Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert
- Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors

At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Sensus Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Volvo

Winnipeg Volvo

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

