2019 Volvo XC60

31,718 KM

Details Description Features

$54,989

+ tax & licensing
$54,989

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2019 Volvo XC60

2019 Volvo XC60

Inscription Head Up Display!

2019 Volvo XC60

Inscription Head Up Display!

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$54,989

+ taxes & licensing

31,718KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7712263
  Stock #: F455VR
  VIN: LYVA22RL0KB358860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F455VR
  • Mileage 31,718 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade of the year! Come see the most well equipped XC60 we've seen on our used lot!
Convenience Package
- Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror)
- Power Rear Headrests
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Pilot Assist - Driver Assistance System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control
- Power Folding Rear Seats

Vision Package
- Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- 360° Surround View Camera
- Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear
- Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert

Climate Package
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Wiper Blades
- Heated Rear Seats

- Bumper Cover
- Graphical Heads-Up Display (HUD)
- Polestar
- Trailer Hitch
- Exterior Styling Kit for vehicle with XHITCH
- Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System
- Massage Front Seats

At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Sensus Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

