2019 Volvo XC60

$54,989 + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 7 1 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7712263

7712263 Stock #: F455VR

F455VR VIN: LYVA22RL0KB358860

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F455VR

Mileage 31,718 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Convenience Floor mats Interior Engine Immobilizer Exterior Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Additional Features Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Sensus Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.