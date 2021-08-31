2019 Volvo XC60

+ taxes & licensing
204-452-0756
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-452-0756
+ taxes & licensing
Trade of the year! Come see the most well equipped XC60 we've seen on our used lot!
Convenience Package
- Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror)
- Power Rear Headrests
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Pilot Assist - Driver Assistance System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control
- Power Folding Rear Seats
Vision Package
- Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- 360° Surround View Camera
- Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear
- Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert
Climate Package
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Wiper Blades
- Heated Rear Seats
- Bumper Cover
- Graphical Heads-Up Display (HUD)
- Polestar
- Trailer Hitch
- Exterior Styling Kit for vehicle with XHITCH
- Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System
- Massage Front Seats
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8