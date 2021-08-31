Menu
2019 Volvo XC60

29,315 KM

$53,899

+ tax & licensing
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

R-Design Heads-Up Display! Bowers!

R-Design Heads-Up Display! Bowers!

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

29,315KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8072818
  • Stock #: F4BW8V
  • VIN: YV4A22RMXK1239615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Electric Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,315 KM

Vehicle Description

Traded in from a huge Volvo fan! This vehicle was extremely well taken care of.
Vision Package
- Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert
- Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- 360° Surround View Camera
- Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear

Climate Package
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Wiper Blades

Convenience Package
- Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror)
- Power Rear Headrests
- Pilot Assist - Driver Assistance System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control
- Power Folding Rear Seats
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener

- Load Bars
- 21" 5-Triple Spoke Matte Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel (255/40 R21)
- Rear Mud Flaps
- Protection Package
- Bumper Cover
- Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System
- Graphical Heads-Up Display (HUD)
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
180 Amp Alternator
Sport tuned suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
71 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.33 Axle Ratio
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,490 kgs
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Rocker Panel Extensions
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Metal-Look Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Security System
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Mobile hotspot internet access
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Aluminum Interior Accents
Sport Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
10-Way Driver Seat
10-Way Passenger Seat
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sensus Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Heated Front R-Design Sport Seats -inc: power front seats w/driver/passenger seat memory, cushion extension and 4-way power lumbar support
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Side impact beams
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Seat-Memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

