2019 Volvo XC60

Traded in from a huge Volvo fan! This vehicle was extremely well taken care of.
Vision Package
- Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert
- Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- 360° Surround View Camera
- Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear
Convenience Package
- Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror)
- Power Rear Headrests
- Pilot Assist - Driver Assistance System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control
- Power Folding Rear Seats
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Load Bars
- 21" 5-Triple Spoke Matte Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel (255/40 R21)
- Rear Mud Flaps
- Protection Package
- Bumper Cover
- Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System
- Graphical Heads-Up Display (HUD)
