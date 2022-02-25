$53,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-977-6873
2019 Volvo XC60
Momentum | Adaptive Cruise | 360 Degree Camera | Sunroof
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
$53,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8274957
- Stock #: 259100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Interior Colour AMBER
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 42,133 KM
Vehicle Description
Generously equipped with luxurious features and a long list of safety features, this 1 owner, low KM 2019 Volvo XC60 All-Wheel Drive is sure to impress in Momentum trim! Factory warranty remaining plus great options such as: heated Amber leather seating, heated steering wheel, a massive panoramic sunroof, navigation, 360 degree camera system, power tailgate and optional 19 inch rims. Plus as an added bonus you get a long list of safety features such as: blind spot monitoring w/rear cross path detection, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and lane departure system.
Vehicle Features
