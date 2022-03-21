$55,882+ tax & licensing
2019 Volvo XC60
R-Design Climate! Vision! Bowers!
Location
Volvo Cars Winnipeg
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
$55,882
- Listing ID: 8696357
- Stock #: F4J873
- VIN: YV4A22RM2K1239611
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F4J873
- Mileage 54,899 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Lease Return!
Convenience Package
- Power Rear Headrests
- Pilot Assist - Driver Assistance System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control
- Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror)
- Power Folding Rear Seats
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
Climate Package
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Wiper Blades
- Heated Steering Wheel
Vision Package
- 360° Surround View Camera
- Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear
- Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
- Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- 21" 5-Triple Spoke Matte Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel (255/40 R21)
- Protection Package
- Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System
- Load Bars
- Rear Mud Flaps
- Bumper Cover
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Dealer permit #5564
Vehicle Features
