2019 Volvo XC60

74,892 KM

$44,989

+ tax & licensing
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Inscription Bowers | Polestar

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

74,892KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9597043
  • Stock #: F4XKEG
  • VIN: YV4A22RL3K1285990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 74,892 KM

Vehicle Description

Local! Lease Return!
Climate Package
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Wiper Blades

Vision Package
- 360° Surround View Camera
- Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
- Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear

Convenience Package
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Power Rear Headrests
- Power Folding Rear Seats
- Pilot Assist - Driver Assistance System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control
- Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror)

- Bumper Cover
- Graphical Heads-Up Display (HUD)
- 4-Corner Air Suspension w/ Four-C Active Chassis
- Protection Package
- Polestar
- Charcoal Headliner
- Massage Front Seats
- Load Bars
- Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
TOURING SUSPENSION
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
71 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.33 Axle Ratio
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,490 kgs
Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 20" 8-Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
TIRES: 255/45R20 AS
Security System
Immobilizer
remote start
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
12-Way Driver Seat
12-Way Passenger Seat
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Sensus Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Heated/Ventilated Comfort Front Bucket Seats -inc: power front seats w/driver/passenger seat memory, cushion extension, power side support and 4-way power lumbar support
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Side impact beams
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Connection
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
2 USB connections
SiriusXM satellite radio w/6-month trial
Volvo On-Call w/4-year subscription and AT&T Sensus Connect in-car WiFi w/3-month trial
navigation w/Road Sign Information
Radio: High Performance AM/FM Audio System -inc: 10 speakers
9" HMI

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

