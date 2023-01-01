$44,989+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volvo XC60
Inscription Bowers | Polestar
Location
Volvo Cars Winnipeg
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-452-0756
- Listing ID: 9597043
- Stock #: F4XKEG
- VIN: YV4A22RL3K1285990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 74,892 KM
Vehicle Description
Local! Lease Return!
Climate Package
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Wiper Blades
Vision Package
- 360° Surround View Camera
- Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
- Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear
Convenience Package
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Power Rear Headrests
- Power Folding Rear Seats
- Pilot Assist - Driver Assistance System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control
- Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror)
- Bumper Cover
- Graphical Heads-Up Display (HUD)
- 4-Corner Air Suspension w/ Four-C Active Chassis
- Protection Package
- Polestar
- Charcoal Headliner
- Massage Front Seats
- Load Bars
- Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Dealer permit #5564
Vehicle Features
