2019 Volvo XC60

$44,989 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 8 9 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9597043

9597043 Stock #: F4XKEG

F4XKEG VIN: YV4A22RL3K1285990

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 74,892 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes TOURING SUSPENSION Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 71 L Fuel Tank Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electric Power-Assist Steering Battery w/Run Down Protection Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 3.33 Axle Ratio Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs Full-Time All-Wheel GVWR: 2,490 kgs Exterior Fog Lights Panoramic Sunroof DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Wheels: 20" 8-Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams TIRES: 255/45R20 AS Interior Security System Immobilizer remote start Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Instrument Panel Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts 12-Way Driver Seat 12-Way Passenger Seat Smart Device Remote Engine Start Sensus Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Heated/Ventilated Comfort Front Bucket Seats -inc: power front seats w/driver/passenger seat memory, cushion extension, power side support and 4-way power lumbar support Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear Parking Sensors Side impact beams CITY SAFETY Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Rear Child Safety Locks Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Bluetooth Connection Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat 2 USB connections SiriusXM satellite radio w/6-month trial Volvo On-Call w/4-year subscription and AT&T Sensus Connect in-car WiFi w/3-month trial navigation w/Road Sign Information Radio: High Performance AM/FM Audio System -inc: 10 speakers 9" HMI

