$48,444+ tax & licensing
204-452-0756
2019 Volvo XC60
Inscription Climate | Vision | Hitch
Location
Volvo Cars Winnipeg
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
$48,444
- Listing ID: 9843548
- Stock #: F4YXBB
- VIN: YV4A22RL0K1269259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 42,023 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner No Accidents!
Climate Package
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Wiper Blades
- Heated Rear Seats
Vision Package
- Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear
- Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert
- Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- 360° Surround View Camera
Convenience Package
- Pilot Assist - Driver Assistance System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control
- Power Folding Rear Seats
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Power Rear Headrests
- Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror)
- Bumper Cover
- Trailer Hitch
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Dealer permit #5564
Vehicle Features
