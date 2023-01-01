$47,987+ tax & licensing
2019 Volvo XC90
R-Design Premium Plus | Bowers
2019 Volvo XC90
R-Design Premium Plus | Bowers
Location
Volvo Cars Winnipeg
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-452-0756
$47,987
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Electric Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 47,005 KM
Vehicle Description
Super nice local lease return with brand new rear brakes!
Premium Package
- Heated Wiper Blades
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
- Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear
Premium Plus Package
- Graphical Heads-Up Display (HUD)
- Pilot Assist - Driver Assistance System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control
- 360° Surround View Camera
- Grocery Bag Holder
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Power Folding Rear Head Restraints
- Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror)
- Sunglass Holder
- SIM Card
- 22" 5-Double Spoke, Matte Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
- Polestar
- Protection Package
- Carbon Fiber Inlays
- Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System
- Mud Flaps
- Bumper Cover
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.
With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!
Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.
Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!
Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer Permit #5564
Dealer permit #5564
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Security
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Volvo Cars Winnipeg
Volvo Cars Winnipeg
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-0756