Super nice local lease return with brand new rear brakes! Premium Package - Heated Wiper Blades - Retractable Rear-view Mirrors - Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors - Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert - Heated Rear Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear Premium Plus Package - Graphical Heads-Up Display (HUD) - Pilot Assist - Driver Assistance System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control - 360° Surround View Camera - Grocery Bag Holder - HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener - Power Folding Rear Head Restraints - Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror) - Sunglass Holder - SIM Card - 22 5-Double Spoke, Matte Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels - Polestar - Protection Package - Carbon Fiber Inlays - Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System - Mud Flaps - Bumper Cover Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

2019 Volvo XC90

47,005 KM

$47,987

+ tax & licensing
2019 Volvo XC90

R-Design Premium Plus | Bowers

2019 Volvo XC90

R-Design Premium Plus | Bowers

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$47,987

+ taxes & licensing

47,005KM
Used
VIN YV4A22PM9K1476759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Electric Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,005 KM

Vehicle Description

Super nice local lease return with brand new rear brakes!
Premium Package
- Heated Wiper Blades
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
- Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear

Premium Plus Package
- Graphical Heads-Up Display (HUD)
- Pilot Assist - Driver Assistance System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control
- 360° Surround View Camera
- Grocery Bag Holder
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Power Folding Rear Head Restraints
- Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror)

- Sunglass Holder
- SIM Card
- 22" 5-Double Spoke, Matte Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
- Polestar
- Protection Package
- Carbon Fiber Inlays
- Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System
- Mud Flaps
- Bumper Cover
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer Permit #5564
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
71 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
210 Amp Alternator
3.33 Axle Ratio
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Full-Time All-Wheel
95-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,750 kgs.
782.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Leather Door Trim Insert
Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
10-Way Driver Seat
10-Way Passenger Seat
Fixed Bucket Bucket Simulated Suede/Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints
Sensus Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front R-Design Sport Seats -inc: power front seats w/4-way power lumbar, cushion extension and driver and passenger seat memory
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Audio Theft Deterrent
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

height adjustment
Driver memory
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear
Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Manual Recline
Fore/Aft Movement
2-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
Bucket Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor
Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric
10-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

$47,987

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2019 Volvo XC90