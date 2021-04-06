Menu
2019 Volvo XC90

9,739 KM

Details Description Features

$51,487

+ tax & licensing
$51,487

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Volvo

204-452-0756

2019 Volvo XC90

2019 Volvo XC90

Momentum Plus! Polestar!

2019 Volvo XC90

Momentum Plus! Polestar!

Location

Winnipeg Volvo

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$51,487

+ taxes & licensing

9,739KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6848246
  Stock #: F3VFYR
  VIN: YV4A22PK4K1488686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3VFYR
  • Mileage 9,739 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful Onyx Black on Black Low Kilometer XC90 here!
Momentum Plus Package
- Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert
- Pilot Assist - Driver Assistance System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control
- Sensus Navigation System w/ Road Sign Information
- Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- 12.3" Driver Display
- Heated Wiper Blades
- Heated Rear Seats

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Sensus Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

