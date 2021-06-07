Menu
2019 Volvo XC90

58,531 KM

Details Description Features

$53,871

+ tax & licensing
$53,871

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2019 Volvo XC90

2019 Volvo XC90

Momentum 21" Wheels! Apple CarPlay!

2019 Volvo XC90

Momentum 21" Wheels! Apple CarPlay!

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$53,871

+ taxes & licensing

58,531KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7266644
  Stock #: F41PPP
  VIN: YV4A22PK0K1478043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Denim Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour AMBER
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,531 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful Denim Blue on Amber XC90 here for you to enjoy for years to come!
Momentum Plus Package
- 12.3" Driver Display
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Wiper Blades
- Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- Sensus Navigation System w/ Road Sign Information
- Heated Rear Seats
- Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
- Pilot Assist - Driver Assistance System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Sensus Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

