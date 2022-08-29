Menu
2019 Volvo XC90

47,913 KM

$58,879

+ tax & licensing
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Inscription Massage | 360 Camera

2019 Volvo XC90

Inscription Massage | 360 Camera

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

47,913KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9117235
  • Stock #: F4PTGJ
  • VIN: YV4A22PL7K1480431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,913 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease Return! Ultra well equipped XC90 with all the extras! New Brakes!
Premium Package
- Heated Rear Seats
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Wiper Blades
- Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert
- Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors

Premium Plus Package
- Pilot Assist - Driver Assistance System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control
- Graphical Heads-Up Display (HUD)
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Grocery Bag Holder
- Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror)
- Power Folding Rear Head Restraints
- 360° Surround View Camera

-Bumper Cover
- Charcoal Headliner
- Front Seat Backrest Massage
- Booster Cushion, Centre Position, 2nd Row
- SIM Card
- Sunglass Holder
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
71 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
210 Amp Alternator
3.33 Axle Ratio
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Full-Time All-Wheel
95-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,750 kgs.
782.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Immobilizer
tilt steering
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Leather Door Trim Insert
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
12-Way Driver Seat
12-Way Passenger Seat
Sensus Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Fixed Bucket Bucket Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Heated & Ventilated Front Comfort Seats -inc: power front seats w/4-way power lumbar, cushion extension, power side support and driver and passenger seat memory
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
3RD ROW SEATING
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Audio Theft Deterrent
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

