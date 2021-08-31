Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Acura MDX

19,374 KM

Details Description Features

$57,992

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$57,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2020 Acura MDX

2020 Acura MDX

A-Spec

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Acura MDX

A-Spec

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 8067268
  2. 8067268
  3. 8067268
  4. 8067268
  5. 8067268
  6. 8067268
  7. 8067268
  8. 8067268
  9. 8067268
  10. 8067268
  11. 8067268
  12. 8067268
  13. 8067268
  14. 8067268
  15. 8067268
  16. 8067268
  17. 8067268
  18. 8067268
  19. 8067268
  20. 8067268
  21. 8067268
  22. 8067268
  23. 8067268
  24. 8067268
  25. 8067268
  26. 8067268
Contact Seller
Sale

$57,992

+ taxes & licensing

19,374KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8067268
  • Stock #: F4AP92
  • VIN: 5J8YD4H02LL800323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,374 KM

Vehicle Description

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
4.33 Axle Ratio
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
76-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Amplitude Reactive Dampers Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Engine: 3.5L SOHC i-VTEC V6 -inc: Direct injection
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential SportShift paddle-shifters, Integrated Dynamic System (IDS) and hill start assist
GVWR: 2,575 kgs (5,677 lbs)
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Wheels w/Grey Accents
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P265/45R20 104H
Security System
Cruise Control
Compass
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Smart Slide Power Fore/Aft
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats -inc: 12-way power adjustable driver's and front passenger's seat w/lumbar support
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Information System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Mirrors
Automatic Transmission
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
COOLED FRONT SEATS
3RD ROW SEATING
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential SportShift paddle-shifters
Integrated Dynamic System (IDS) and hill start assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 74,131 KM
$37,307 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Color...
 55,412 KM
$34,874 + tax & lic
2020 Acura MDX A-Spec
 19,374 KM
$57,992 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory