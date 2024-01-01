Menu
2020 Acura RDX

64,750 KM

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Acura RDX

w/ Advance Pkg - LUXURY ON WHEELS!!

2020 Acura RDX

w/ Advance Pkg - LUXURY ON WHEELS!!

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,750KM
VIN 5J8TC2H7XLL808555

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10284WAV
  • Mileage 64,750 KM

*** FULLY LOADED PLATINUM WHITE PEARL ACURA RDX W/ ADVANCE PACKAGE *** SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, EBONY BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR *** REMOTE START, 10.2 INCH TOUCH-SCREEN, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, NAVIGATION, SIRIUSXM *** Introducing the 2020 Acura RDX AWD featuring the Advanced Package- a masterful blend of precision engineering, luxurious comfort, and cutting-edge technology! Designed for those who seek an exhilarating driving experience without compromising on style or sophistication, this luxury SUV sets new standards in its class. The Acura RDX captivates with its striking design and bold presence. The exterior features Acura's signature Diamond Pentagon grille, Jewel Eye LED headlights, and sculpted body lines that exude a sense of refined athleticism. The Advanced Package further enhances its allure with exclusive 19-inch alloy wheels and premium exterior accents. Step inside the RDX, and you'll be enveloped in an environment of unparalleled luxury and advanced technology such as a SUNROOF......HEATED SEATS......Ebony Leather Interior......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......10.2 Inch Touch-Screen......True Touchpad Interface......APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO......Navigation......Natural Language Voice Recognition......ACURALINK......Bluetooth Connectivity......AM/FM Radio......SIRIUSXM......USB Input......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Media & Cruise Control......REMOTE START......DUAL CLIMATE-ZONE......Forward Collision Warning......Collision Mitigation Braking System......LANE DEPARTURE WARNING......Lane Keeping Assist......Road Departure Mitigation......BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM......ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL......Multi-View Rear View Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines......Surround-View Camera System......Rear Cross Traffic Monitor......Hill Start Assist......Electric Parking Brake......Parking Sensors......Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers......HOMELINK......Compass......Electronic Gear Selector......Jewel Eye LED Headlight......LED Fog Light......Keyless Entry......Push-Button Engine Ignition......Power Windows......Power Seats......Rear Center Folding Arm Rest w/ Cupholders......Floating Center Console w/ Pass-Through Storage......2.0L I4 Engine......Automatic Transmission......19 INCH MEDIUM-ALLOY SILVER INTERWOVEN WHEEL w/ CONTINENTAL CROSS CONTACT TIRES!!

This vehicle comes with the original Owners Manual and only 64,750 KILOMETERS!! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Acura RDX