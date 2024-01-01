$36,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Acura RDX
w/ Advance Pkg - LUXURY ON WHEELS!!
2020 Acura RDX
w/ Advance Pkg - LUXURY ON WHEELS!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,750KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5J8TC2H7XLL808555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10284WAV
- Mileage 64,750 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
*** FULLY LOADED PLATINUM WHITE PEARL ACURA RDX W/ ADVANCE PACKAGE *** SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, EBONY BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR *** REMOTE START, 10.2 INCH TOUCH-SCREEN, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, NAVIGATION, SIRIUSXM *** Introducing the 2020 Acura RDX AWD featuring the Advanced Package- a masterful blend of precision engineering, luxurious comfort, and cutting-edge technology! Designed for those who seek an exhilarating driving experience without compromising on style or sophistication, this luxury SUV sets new standards in its class. The Acura RDX captivates with its striking design and bold presence. The exterior features Acura's signature Diamond Pentagon grille, Jewel Eye LED headlights, and sculpted body lines that exude a sense of refined athleticism. The Advanced Package further enhances its allure with exclusive 19-inch alloy wheels and premium exterior accents. Step inside the RDX, and you'll be enveloped in an environment of unparalleled luxury and advanced technology such as a SUNROOF......HEATED SEATS......Ebony Leather Interior......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......10.2 Inch Touch-Screen......True Touchpad Interface......APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO......Navigation......Natural Language Voice Recognition......ACURALINK......Bluetooth Connectivity......AM/FM Radio......SIRIUSXM......USB Input......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Media & Cruise Control......REMOTE START......DUAL CLIMATE-ZONE......Forward Collision Warning......Collision Mitigation Braking System......LANE DEPARTURE WARNING......Lane Keeping Assist......Road Departure Mitigation......BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM......ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL......Multi-View Rear View Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines......Surround-View Camera System......Rear Cross Traffic Monitor......Hill Start Assist......Electric Parking Brake......Parking Sensors......Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers......HOMELINK......Compass......Electronic Gear Selector......Jewel Eye LED Headlight......LED Fog Light......Keyless Entry......Push-Button Engine Ignition......Power Windows......Power Seats......Rear Center Folding Arm Rest w/ Cupholders......Floating Center Console w/ Pass-Through Storage......2.0L I4 Engine......Automatic Transmission......19 INCH MEDIUM-ALLOY SILVER INTERWOVEN WHEEL w/ CONTINENTAL CROSS CONTACT TIRES!!
This vehicle comes with the original Owners Manual and only 64,750 KILOMETERS!! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
This vehicle comes with the original Owners Manual and only 64,750 KILOMETERS!! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 50,250 KM $63,999 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Limited 64,254 KM $62,999 + tax & lic
2023 RAM 1500 Rebel 61,750 KM $60,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Show Sales & Finance
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2020 Acura RDX