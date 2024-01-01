$35,991+ tax & licensing
2020 Acura RDX
A-Spec AWD| PanoRoof/Carplay/1Owner/Clean Title
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 808252
- Mileage 59,997 KM
Vehicle Description
A-SPEC AWD| Panoramic Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, ELS Premium Audio, Blind Spot Monitor/Lane Assist, Forward Collison Warning, Carplay/Android Auto, Rear Camera, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise, Factory Remote Starter, Bluetooth, LEDs, One Owner, Clean Title.
Vehicle Features
