A-SPEC AWD| Panoramic Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, ELS Premium Audio, Blind Spot Monitor/Lane Assist, Forward Collison Warning, Carplay/Android Auto, Rear Camera, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise, Factory Remote Starter, Bluetooth, LEDs, One Owner, Clean Title.

2020 Acura RDX

59,997 KM

$35,991

+ tax & licensing
The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

Used
59,997KM
VIN 5J8TC2H64LL808252

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 808252
  • Mileage 59,997 KM

A-SPEC AWD| Panoramic Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, ELS Premium Audio, Blind Spot Monitor/Lane Assist, Forward Collison Warning, Carplay/Android Auto, Rear Camera, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise, Factory Remote Starter, Bluetooth, LEDs, One Owner, Clean Title.

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Anti-Theft

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Leather Wrap Wheel

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

