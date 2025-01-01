Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2020 Acura RDX

43,447 KM

Details Description Features

$41,956

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Acura RDX

A-Spec Leather | Navigation | Apple Carplay | Panoramic Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle
12207858

2020 Acura RDX

A-Spec Leather | Navigation | Apple Carplay | Panoramic Sunroof

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

Contact Seller

$41,956

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,447KM
VIN 5J8TC2H64LL808655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,447 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Brake Assist
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle-shifters and grade logic control

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Multi Zone Auto-Climate Control Air Conditioning w/Gps Linked
Acura Navigation System with Voice Recognition Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information System (BSI) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Underbody
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P255/45R20 101V AS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
16 Speakers

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
SMS text message/E-mail function
HD Radio ready
4G LTE Wi-fi Hotspot
AcuraLink subscription services
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio 3D Premium Audio Sys -inc: Windows Media audio playback capability
USB audio interface w/(4) 2.5-amp charging ports
SiriusXM (only available in certain areas
a no-charge trial of 3 months) and Wi-Fi tethering
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power adjustable driver's and front passenger's seat w/lumbar support
4-way adjustable headrest and remote-linked 2-position memory system for driver's seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

Used 2020 Honda CR-V LX Local | Low Mileage | Heated seats for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Honda CR-V LX Local | Low Mileage | Heated seats 67,763 KM $29,879 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE Local | Low Mileage | Heated seats for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE Local | Low Mileage | Heated seats 19,897 KM $34,988 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Odyssey EX 8 Passenger | Sunroof | Bluetooth for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Honda Odyssey EX 8 Passenger | Sunroof | Bluetooth 93,896 KM $33,768 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,956

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
2020 Acura RDX