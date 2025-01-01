Menu
Experience luxury and performance with this 2020 Acura RDX Platinum! With its sophisticated design and advanced features, this used SUV offers an unparalleled driving experience. Key Highlights: - All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and traction - 10-Speed Automatic Transmission with paddle shifters - Adaptive Suspension for a smooth, customizable ride - Head-Up Display for enhanced driver focus - ELS Studio 3D Premium Audio System with 16 speakers - Panoramic Sunroof for an airy, open feel - Advanced Safety Suite including Collision Mitigation and Blind Spot Information

2020 Acura RDX

62,783 KM

$38,490

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Acura RDX

Platinum 12-way Power Front Seats with Lumbar Support | Panoramic Sunroof | Heated & Ventilated Front Seats

2020 Acura RDX

Platinum 12-way Power Front Seats with Lumbar Support | Panoramic Sunroof | Heated & Ventilated Front Seats

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$38,490

+ taxes & licensing

62,783KM
VIN 5J8TC2H98LL804926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 62,783 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience luxury and performance with this 2020 Acura RDX Platinum! With its sophisticated design and advanced features, this used SUV offers an unparalleled driving experience.

Key Highlights:
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and traction
- 10-Speed Automatic Transmission with paddle shifters
- Adaptive Suspension for a smooth, customizable ride
- Head-Up Display for enhanced driver focus
- ELS Studio 3D Premium Audio System with 16 speakers
- Panoramic Sunroof for an airy, open feel
- Advanced Safety Suite including Collision Mitigation and Blind Spot Information

Don't miss this opportunity to own a premium SUV that combines style, comfort, and cutting-edge technology. Visit Birchwood Honda West today to schedule a test drive and experience the Acura difference for yourself. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Your perfect luxury SUV awaits!
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Simulated woodgrain trim
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Distance Pacing

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information System (BSI) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front

Convenience

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary audio input jack
Audio input jack
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Radio w/Seek-Scan
16 Speakers

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle-shifters and grade logic control

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

USB port
LIFT
HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
911 Assist
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
recline
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
SMS text message/E-mail function
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
HD Radio ready
4G LTE Wi-fi Hotspot
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
7" colour display w/multi-touch
AcuraLink subscription services
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio 3D Premium Audio Sys -inc: Windows Media audio playback capability
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
SYNC voice-activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability
USB audio interface w/(4) 2.5-amp charging ports
SiriusXM (only available in certain areas
a no-charge trial of 3 months) and Wi-Fi tethering
Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide
thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Radio: Bose AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 9 speakers; 4 door
2 tweeter
1 centre and 1 woofer (2 built-in speakers)
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messaging assistant
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

