$38,490+ taxes & licensing
2020 Acura RDX
Platinum 12-way Power Front Seats with Lumbar Support | Panoramic Sunroof | Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
2020 Acura RDX
Platinum 12-way Power Front Seats with Lumbar Support | Panoramic Sunroof | Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Location
Birchwood Honda West
3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5
204-888-2277
$38,490
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 62,783 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience luxury and performance with this 2020 Acura RDX Platinum! With its sophisticated design and advanced features, this used SUV offers an unparalleled driving experience.
Key Highlights:
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and traction
- 10-Speed Automatic Transmission with paddle shifters
- Adaptive Suspension for a smooth, customizable ride
- Head-Up Display for enhanced driver focus
- ELS Studio 3D Premium Audio System with 16 speakers
- Panoramic Sunroof for an airy, open feel
- Advanced Safety Suite including Collision Mitigation and Blind Spot Information
Don't miss this opportunity to own a premium SUV that combines style, comfort, and cutting-edge technology. Visit Birchwood Honda West today to schedule a test drive and experience the Acura difference for yourself. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Your perfect luxury SUV awaits!
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!
Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail
Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.
Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Exterior
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Honda West
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Honda West
Birchwood Honda West
Call Dealer
204-888-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-888-2277