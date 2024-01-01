Menu
2020 Acura TLX

69,227 KM

$30,992

+ tax & licensing
2020 Acura TLX

Tech A-Spec No Accident | Full Service History

2020 Acura TLX

Tech A-Spec No Accident | Full Service History

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$30,992

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,227KM
VIN 19UUB3F64LA800857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 69,227 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
65 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
3.52 AXLE RATIO
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Ride Control Suspension
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shifters
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Amplitude Reactive Dampers Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Engine: 3.5L SOHC 24-Valve i-VTEC V6 -inc: Aluminum-alloy

Exterior

Fog Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Wheels: 19" Alloy
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P245/40R19 94V

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information System (BSI) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
tilt steering
Compass
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
AcuraLink Selective Service Internet Access
Passenger Seat
AcuraLink Assist Tracker System
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Power Options

Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary input jack
Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
In-Dash CD Player
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Premium Amplifier
Acuralink Real-Time Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Vehicle Stability Assist Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning
beyond which service fees apply.
10 speakers including subwoofer
AcuraLink Emergency Sos
Hard Disk Drive (HDD) media storage
Radio: ELS Studio Premium Audio System -inc: AM/FM/SiriusXM tuner
MP3/Windows Media audio compatibility
Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) and USB device connector SiriusXM only available in certain areas. Includes a no-charge trial of 3 months

