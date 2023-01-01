Menu
2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

102,461 KM

Details Description Features

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Ti Sport Until April 22 Only

2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Ti Sport Until April 22 Only

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

102,461KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9804274
  • Stock #: F51J52
  • VIN: ZASPAKBN4L7C89242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rosso Competizione Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F51J52
  • Mileage 102,461 KM

Vehicle Description

Buyer decides how to purchase. We can show you the breakdown and options of how to buy. With safety, as is or complete. Call for details!
So here is how it works, and available only until April 22. We do not negotiate on the price, no haggling here.
Option 1: purchase with completed Manitoba safety, recommended maintenance items, and reconditioning for $34,998 plus taxes.
Option 2: purchase with completed Manitoba safety and no further items at agreed upon price plus taxes.
Option 3: [purchase as is with non completed safety, maintenance or reconditioning at adjusted price plus taxes.

* we do not sell to wholesalers under any circumstances
* if purchasing without safety it must be cash, there is no finance options
* if purchasing without safety the buyer is responsible to transport vehicle from our lot
* we will make the vehicle available for purchase until April 22 only

Please call for further details.
Please note vehicle will have mechanical requirements to complete safety performed only once deal is agreed upon.
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
63 L Fuel Tank
COLOURED BRAKE CALIPERS
Engine: 2.0L 280 HP I-4 DI Turbo
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,379 kgs (5,247 lbs)

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation-Front

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
rear window defogger
Full
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Black Headliner
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Systems Monitor
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
8 speakers
HD Radio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
RADIO: AM/FM/NAV W/8.8" DISPLAY
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

