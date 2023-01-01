$34,998+ tax & licensing
2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Ti Sport Until April 22 Only
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$34,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rosso Competizione Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F51J52
- Mileage 102,461 KM
Vehicle Description
Buyer decides how to purchase. We can show you the breakdown and options of how to buy. With safety, as is or complete. Call for details!
So here is how it works, and available only until April 22. We do not negotiate on the price, no haggling here.
Option 1: purchase with completed Manitoba safety, recommended maintenance items, and reconditioning for $34,998 plus taxes.
Option 2: purchase with completed Manitoba safety and no further items at agreed upon price plus taxes.
Option 3: [purchase as is with non completed safety, maintenance or reconditioning at adjusted price plus taxes.
* we do not sell to wholesalers under any circumstances
* if purchasing without safety it must be cash, there is no finance options
* if purchasing without safety the buyer is responsible to transport vehicle from our lot
* we will make the vehicle available for purchase until April 22 only
Please call for further details.
Please note vehicle will have mechanical requirements to complete safety performed only once deal is agreed upon.
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
