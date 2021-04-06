Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Audi Q3

7,297 KM

Details Description Features

$47,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$47,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Contact Seller
2020 Audi Q3

2020 Audi Q3

Technik w/Sunroof & Navigation *Low KM*

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Audi Q3

Technik w/Sunroof & Navigation *Low KM*

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

  1. 6894513
  2. 6894513
  3. 6894513
  4. 6894513
  5. 6894513
  6. 6894513
Contact Seller

$47,000

+ taxes & licensing

7,297KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6894513
  • Stock #: 254330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chronos Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 7,297 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see the all newly redesigned, award winning 2020 Audi Q3 with Quattro All-Wheel Drive in top of the line Technik trim! This super low KM luxurious SUV has tons of factory warranty plus a long list of desirable features including: heated leather seating, a huge panoramic sunroof, navigation w/Audi's gorgeous Virtual Cockpit, top view 360 degree camera, foot activated power tailgate, premium Bang & Olufsen sound system, heated steering wheel and so much more!Financing rates as low as 0.9% available and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Audi Winnipeg

2020 Kia Forte EX+ w...
 32,323 KM
$20,000 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Forte EX+ w...
 30,548 KM
$20,000 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz E...
 22,537 KM
$104,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

Call Dealer

204-977-XXXX

(click to show)

204-977-6873

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory