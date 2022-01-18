Menu
2020 Audi Q3

10,133 KM

Details Description Features

$54,000

+ tax & licensing
$54,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Contact Seller
2020 Audi Q3

2020 Audi Q3

Technik w/Adv Driver Assist & Sport Package *Low KM*

2020 Audi Q3

Technik w/Adv Driver Assist & Sport Package *Low KM*

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$54,000

+ taxes & licensing

10,133KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8151529
  Stock #: 257150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Turbo Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 10,133 KM

Vehicle Description

Be bold, be brave! This eye catching Turbo Blue 2020 Audi Q3 with Quattro All-Wheel Drive just arrived in top of the line Technik trim! Lots of factory warranty remaining plus a very long list of features including: heated leather seating,a huge panoramic sunroof, premium Bang & Olufsen sound system, navigation w/Audi's gorgeous Virtual Cockpit, power tailgate, 360 degree camera system and so much more! Plus as an added bonus, this gorgeous Q3 includes the following extra options: * S-Line Sport Package ($1150) * Black Optics Package ($500) * Audi Connect Plus ($420) * Wireless Charging ($350) * 20 Inch Matte Titanium Rims ($800) * Flat Bottom Steering Wheel * Interior Elements in Gray Alcantara ($200) * Advanced Driver Assistance w/Adaptive Cruise & Forward Collision Warning ($1600)Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service. Financing Rates as low as 0.9% available and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
Requires Subscription
TURBO BLUE
AUDI PHONE BOX W/QI WIRELESS CHARGING -inc: signal boost Only compatible w/smartphones equipped w/wireless charging function
FLAT-BOTTOM STEERING WHEEL W/SHIFT PADDLES
BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE -inc: High-Gloss Black Grille & Window Trim Black Roof Rails
WHEELS: 8.5J X 20" 5-V-SPOKE STAR DESIGN -inc: Matte titanium look and gloss turned finish Tires: 255/40R20 Performance
AUDI CONNECT PLUS -inc: Google Earth online radio enhanced 3D maps natural speech English SMS and email dictation online
INTERIOR ELEMENTS IN GREY ALCANTARA
S LINE SPORT PACKAGE -inc: Wheels: 7J x 19" 20-Spoke V Design Contrasting grey finish and partly polished Progressive Steering Black Headliner Matte Brushed Aluminum Dark Inlays Aluminum Pedals Front Sport Seats
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

