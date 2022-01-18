$54,000+ tax & licensing
2020 Audi Q3
Technik w/Adv Driver Assist & Sport Package *Low KM*
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
$54,000
- Listing ID: 8151529
- Stock #: 257150
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Turbo Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 10,133 KM
Vehicle Description
Be bold, be brave! This eye catching Turbo Blue 2020 Audi Q3 with Quattro All-Wheel Drive just arrived in top of the line Technik trim! Lots of factory warranty remaining plus a very long list of features including: heated leather seating,a huge panoramic sunroof, premium Bang & Olufsen sound system, navigation w/Audi's gorgeous Virtual Cockpit, power tailgate, 360 degree camera system and so much more! Plus as an added bonus, this gorgeous Q3 includes the following extra options: * S-Line Sport Package ($1150) * Black Optics Package ($500) * Audi Connect Plus ($420) * Wireless Charging ($350) * 20 Inch Matte Titanium Rims ($800) * Flat Bottom Steering Wheel * Interior Elements in Gray Alcantara ($200) * Advanced Driver Assistance w/Adaptive Cruise & Forward Collision Warning ($1600)Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service. Financing Rates as low as 0.9% available and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!
Vehicle Features
