$32,991+ taxes & licensing
2020 Audi Q5
S-Line | Well Maintained | No Accidents
2020 Audi Q5
S-Line | Well Maintained | No Accidents
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
$32,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Florett Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 12952
- Mileage 73,865 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Audi Q5 Technik S-Line Black Optics Package | No Accidents | Well Maintained
Key Features:
Quattro All-Wheel Drive
Technik Package Virtual Cockpit, 360 Camera, Bang & Olufsen Audio
S-Line Package Sport Styling, Sport Seats, Upgraded Trim
Black Optics Package Gloss-Black Exterior Accents & 20-Inch Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof, Parking Sensors
Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation
Power Liftgate, Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start
Clean Title, No Accidents, Excellent Service History
Premium, Confident, and Fully Loaded:
The 2020 Q5 Technik S-Line brings together Audis best features top-tier tech, sharp sport styling, and the grip of quattro AWD.
Clean History, Properly Maintained, Ready to Drive:
Accident-free and well serviced, this Q5 has been cared for the way a German luxury SUV should be. Everything feels tight, refined, and exactly as expected from a Technik-level Audi. Plus, with the Black Optics Package, it stands out immediately with a clean, assertive look.
Our Take:
If youre after a luxury SUV with presence, performance, and modern tech, this one checks every box as this isnt just a typical Q5 its the rare one you've been waiting for.
We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different.
At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified.
Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan:
30 Day Warranty on all MB Safety certificate related items.
CarFax Vehicle History Report
2 sets of Keys
Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Remote Starr, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...)
And of course a Full tank of Gas.
There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest.
We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions!
Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different!
Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail.
To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca
The Car Store on Main
-Uniquely Different-
www.thecarstore.ca
Local: 204-669-1248
Toll Free: 877-634-2975
A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!
*PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T)
Dealer Permit # 4481
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Security
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Car Store on Main
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email The Car Store on Main
The Car Store on Main
Call Dealer
204-669-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-669-1248