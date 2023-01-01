Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Audi Q5

23,753 KM

Details Description Features

$46,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,499

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Contact Seller
2020 Audi Q5

2020 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

  1. 9976946
  2. 9976946
  3. 9976946
  4. 9976946
  5. 9976946
  6. 9976946
  7. 9976946
  8. 9976946
  9. 9976946
  10. 9976946
  11. 9976946
  12. 9976946
  13. 9976946
  14. 9976946
  15. 9976946
  16. 9976946
  17. 9976946
  18. 9976946
  19. 9976946
  20. 9976946
  21. 9976946
  22. 9976946
  23. 9976946
  24. 9976946
  25. 9976946
  26. 9976946
Contact Seller

$46,499

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
23,753KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9976946
  • Stock #: F52KF8
  • VIN: WA1BNAFY7L2032377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,753 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features

- Navigation
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Heated Front Seats w/Driver's Memory Seat
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Dual Zone Auto A/C
- Digital Cockpit
- Apple Carplay/Android Auto
- Power Liftgate

Safety Features

- Blind Spot w/Rear Cross Traffic
- Backup Camera
- Front & Back Parking Sensors
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer Permit #5564
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator
5.302 Axle Ratio
75-Amp/Hr 420CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic Automatic
Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 248 HP
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,475 kgs

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Aluminum Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Programmable Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 8.0J x 19" 5-Spoke Dynamic Design

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Audi side assist Blind Spot
Audi Pre Sense City
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Regular Amplifier
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg

2019 Audi Q5 Technik...
 35,555 KM
$42,666 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Murano P...
 50,571 KM
$39,994 + tax & lic
2019 Volvo S60 Momen...
 13,480 KM
$37,994 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Volvo Cars Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-0756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory