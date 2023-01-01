2020 Audi Q5

$46,499 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 , 7 5 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9976946

9976946 Stock #: F52KF8

F52KF8 VIN: WA1BNAFY7L2032377

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ibis White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 23,753 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler 70 L Fuel Tank Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator 5.302 Axle Ratio 75-Amp/Hr 420CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic Automatic Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 248 HP Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel GVWR: 2,475 kgs Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Metal-look grille LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Wheels w/Silver Accents Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Aluminum Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Programmable Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Wheels: 8.0J x 19" 5-Spoke Dynamic Design Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Compass PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety First Aid Kit Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Back-Up Camera Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Rear Child Safety Locks SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Audi side assist Blind Spot Audi Pre Sense City Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Convenience Clock Media / Nav / Comm digital signal processor Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Regular Amplifier Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Streaming Audio Additional Features Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Speed Compensated Volume Control Front And Rear Fog Lamps Voice Activation and Radio Data System 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.