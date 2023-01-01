$46,499+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-0756
2020 Audi Q5
PROGRESSIV
Location
Volvo Cars Winnipeg
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
$46,499
- Listing ID: 9976946
- Stock #: F52KF8
- VIN: WA1BNAFY7L2032377
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ibis White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 23,753 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features
- Navigation
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Heated Front Seats w/Driver's Memory Seat
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Dual Zone Auto A/C
- Digital Cockpit
- Apple Carplay/Android Auto
- Power Liftgate
Safety Features
- Blind Spot w/Rear Cross Traffic
- Backup Camera
- Front & Back Parking Sensors
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.
With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!
Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.
Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!
Dealer Permit #5564
Vehicle Features
