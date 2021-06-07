Menu
2020 Audi Q7

6,371 KM

Details Description Features

$90,000

+ tax & licensing
$90,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

2020 Audi Q7

2020 Audi Q7

Technik w/Luxury Package & Black Optics *DEMO*

2020 Audi Q7

Technik w/Luxury Package & Black Optics *DEMO*

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$90,000

+ taxes & licensing

6,371KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7211324
  • Stock #: 255550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Matador Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 6,371 KM

Vehicle Description

This ultra low KM and very rare Matador Red Metallic 2020 Audi Q7 SUV is ready to take you and your family anywhere you want to go this summer in style! With Quattro All-Wheel Drive and room for 7 people and their gear plus lots of factory warranty remaining, this Q7 has lots of standard features in top of the line Technik trim including: heated and ventilated leather seating w/driver memory, a huge panoramic sunroof, top view 360 degree camera system, navigation w/Audi's gorgeous Virtual Cockpit, power tailgate, heated steering wheel, premium BOSE sound system. Plus as an added bonus, this gorgeous SUV includes the following extra options: * Black Optics Package ($500) * 22" Rim Upgrade ($1150) * Luxury Package w/Massaging Seats ($3400) * 4 Wheel Steering ($1500) * Trailer Hitch ($550) * Driver Assistance Package w/Adaptive Cruise & Lane Departure ($2400)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
WiFi Hotspot
Hands-Free Liftgate
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

