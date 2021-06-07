+ taxes & licensing
204-977-6873
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
+ taxes & licensing
This ultra low KM and very rare Matador Red Metallic 2020 Audi Q7 SUV is ready to take you and your family anywhere you want to go this summer in style! With Quattro All-Wheel Drive and room for 7 people and their gear plus lots of factory warranty remaining, this Q7 has lots of standard features in top of the line Technik trim including: heated and ventilated leather seating w/driver memory, a huge panoramic sunroof, top view 360 degree camera system, navigation w/Audi's gorgeous Virtual Cockpit, power tailgate, heated steering wheel, premium BOSE sound system. Plus as an added bonus, this gorgeous SUV includes the following extra options: * Black Optics Package ($500) * 22" Rim Upgrade ($1150) * Luxury Package w/Massaging Seats ($3400) * 4 Wheel Steering ($1500) * Trailer Hitch ($550) * Driver Assistance Package w/Adaptive Cruise & Lane Departure ($2400)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8