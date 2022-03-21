$74,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Audi Q7
PROGRESSIV
Location
St James Volkswagen
670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1
$74,888
- Listing ID: 8870384
- Stock #: 277180
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour NIGHT BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 25,627 KM
Vehicle Description
* All Wheel Drive * Keyless Entry * DYNAMIC RIDE PACKAGE (Adaptive Sport Air Suspension, 4 Wheel Steering) * DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE (Park Steering Assist, Active Lane Assist With Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Jam, Turn, & Collision Avoidance Assist Systems, Traffic Sign Recognition, High Beam Assistant) * WARM WEATHER PACKAGE (Four-Zone Climate Control With Aluminum Diffuser Vents, Heated & Cooled Twelve-Way Power Front Seats Including Four-Way Power Lumbar Adjustment, Second Row Side And Tailgate Window Sunshades) * COLD WEATHER PACKAGE (All Weather Floor Mats, Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel With Shift Paddles, Heated Rear Seats) * Push To Start * Panoramic Sunroof * Navigation * Apple CarPlay / Android Auto * Backup Camera With Top View * Front and Rear Parking Sensors * Blind Spot Monitor * Digital Instrument Cluster * Start/Stop Engine System * Drive Mode Select * Leather Seats * Memory Driver Seat * 3rd Row Seats * Dual Touchscreen Infotainment Displays * Premium Audio System * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * Bluetooth * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * HomeLink Remote With Universal Garage Door Opener * Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror * Power Folding Adjustable Mirrors * Heated Mirrors * Rain Sensing Wipers * Power Liftgate * LED Daytime Running Headlights * LED Tail Lights * Front Fog Lights * Rear Roof Spoiler * All Weather Mats
