2020 Audi Q7

25,627 KM

$74,888

+ tax & licensing
St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

2020 Audi Q7

2020 Audi Q7

PROGRESSIV

2020 Audi Q7

PROGRESSIV

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

25,627KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8870384
  • Stock #: 277180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour NIGHT BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 25,627 KM

Vehicle Description

* All Wheel Drive * Keyless Entry * DYNAMIC RIDE PACKAGE (Adaptive Sport Air Suspension, 4 Wheel Steering) * DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE (Park Steering Assist, Active Lane Assist With Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Jam, Turn, & Collision Avoidance Assist Systems, Traffic Sign Recognition, High Beam Assistant) * WARM WEATHER PACKAGE (Four-Zone Climate Control With Aluminum Diffuser Vents, Heated & Cooled Twelve-Way Power Front Seats Including Four-Way Power Lumbar Adjustment, Second Row Side And Tailgate Window Sunshades) * COLD WEATHER PACKAGE (All Weather Floor Mats, Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel With Shift Paddles, Heated Rear Seats) * Push To Start * Panoramic Sunroof * Navigation * Apple CarPlay / Android Auto * Backup Camera With Top View * Front and Rear Parking Sensors * Blind Spot Monitor * Digital Instrument Cluster * Start/Stop Engine System * Drive Mode Select * Leather Seats * Memory Driver Seat * 3rd Row Seats * Dual Touchscreen Infotainment Displays * Premium Audio System * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * Bluetooth * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * HomeLink Remote With Universal Garage Door Opener * Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror * Power Folding Adjustable Mirrors * Heated Mirrors * Rain Sensing Wipers * Power Liftgate * LED Daytime Running Headlights * LED Tail Lights * Front Fog Lights * Rear Roof Spoiler * All Weather Mats

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Sunshades for Rear Doors
BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
Requires Subscription
DYNAMIC RIDE PACKAGE -inc: Adaptive Sport Air Suspension 4 Wheel Steering
DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE -inc: Audi Active Cruise Assist Traffic Sign Recognition Predictive Efficiency Assist Intersection Assistant Emergency Assist Traffic Jam Assist Turn Assist Audi Active Lane Depart Warning
NIGHT BLACK
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System

